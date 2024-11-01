One-Punch Man Season 3 Celebrates a Late Halloween With a Spooky Character Reveal

One-Punch Man’s third season has yet to reveal when anime fans can expect the long-awaited return of Saitama but that isn’t stopping the hard-hitting franchise from celebrating Halloween. To hype up season three, J.C. Staff has been releasing a steady stream of character posters that show off the heroes and villains that will make up the future fight featuring the Hero Association and the Monster Association. While the latest reveal is one that focuses on a hero, you might not know it if you don’t know the background of this spooky crime fighter whose appearance works perfectly for the spooky season.

Zombieman is a hero that hasn’t had much of the spotlight in One-Punch Man’s first two anime seasons but manga readers might be familiar with the creepy named hero. The regenerating S-Rank hero has a healing factor that allows him to bounce back from any attack, as the manga has highlighted Zombieman taking serious damage during his battle. When it comes to this zombie crime fighter’s background, you may be surprised at just where this hero originally was created and how his past ties into a major battle that anime fans have already witnessed in Saitama’s career.

Zombieman’s Season Three Return

Zombieman was originally created by Dr. Genus, the main scientist that built some terrifying villains as a part of the “House of Evolution.” To refresh your memory, The House of Evolution was a major contender to Saitama with its band of horrific creatures including Mosquito Girl, Armored Gorilla, Beast King, and the most powerful of them all, Carnage Kabuto. While the “Hero For Fun” was able to dismantle all of them with a single strike, it seems that the experiments also gave the world one of its greatest heroes on top of some of its biggest villains.

While regeneration is a worthy superpower, Zombieman’s experience and use of his power are surely what has made him the sixth-ranked hero in the Hero Association. As manga readers know, the regenerating hero will have a major role to play in season three which will hopefully reveal a release date before 2024 comes to an end.

What Will Season 3 Cover?

As mentioned previously, One-Punch Man’s third season has been a long time coming as season two came to an end in 2019. When the anime returns, J.C. Staff will return to the helm as the episodes not only will continue focusing on Saitama, but the hero killer known as Garou as well. In fact, Garou might have more screen time this time around as his joining with the Monster Association makes for a major part of the series moving forward. With the Hero For Fun still looking for an opponent that can withstand one of his blows, the former protege of the hero Bang is aiming to be just that.

On top of the upcoming third season, both the manga and webcomic are still continuing past the fight against the Monster Association. Thanks to live-action anime adaptations becoming a hot ticket item in Hollywood as of late, Sony Pictures is also working on a live-action film that will translate Saitama’s story for a new audience. Fast & The Furious’ Justin Lin is confirmed to direct and fan-favorite creator Dan Harmon (Community, Rick & Morty) is writing this new take on the classic anime character. Even if Saitama still can’t find a villain that will come close to defeating him, he has a bright future all the same.

