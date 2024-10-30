One-Punch Man Revives Original Series with Surprise Chapter

It is hard to believe, but this year marks the 15th anniversary of One-Punch Man. While the anime came to life in 2015, we first met Saitama and his allies in 2009 thanks to ONE. The creator didn’t expect much when they thought up One-Punch Man, but as their web comic grew, all bets were off. Now, ONE has thrown the fandom into a frenzy with a surprise update as the artist just updated their original web comic out of the blue.

The whole thing came to light this week as ONE took to social media with a special update. The artist posted a link to the One-Punch Man web comic out of nowhere, revealing they had just posted chapter 151. The new chapter was not expected in any way, and ONE says the update is a birthday gift of sorts to fans.

One-Punch Man Chapter 151 Is Officially Live

Hilariously enough, the birthday in question has nothing to do with One-Punch Man itself or its stars; Rather, the birthday belongs to ONE. The artist was born on October 29, 1986, after all. To celebrate their 38th birthday, ONE posted One-Punch Man chapter 151, so you can find the posting here.

If you did not realize ONE had a birthday this month, well – don’t feel too bad. The artist behind One-Punch Man is a private guy. ONE, who also goes by Tomohiro in the business, began inking web comics in the ’00s with few goals in mind. With no publisher in sight, ONE drew what spoke to him, and his work snowballed into a viral hit. Eventually, One-Punch Man was licensed by Shueisha with help from artist Yusuke Murata. ONE and Murata worked together to create a One-Punch Man manga for Weekly Young Jump, and the superhero satire exploded from there. From a hit anime to a number of video games, One-Punch Man is known the world over, but ONE has not forgotten its humble origins.

As for ONE, the artist is staying busy outside of One-Punch Man. He finished Mob Psycho 100 a few years back, another web comic of his that became a global phenomenon once given an anime. These days, the artist is tied up with new projects including Versus. After working on a short Mob Psycho 100 spin off, ONE brought Versus to life in 2022. The series has three volumes at this time, and the heroic fantasy can be found under Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Is On the Horizon

While ONE focuses on his art, fans are still keeping close tabs on One-Punch Man. The series is still rolling out new manga chapters under Murata, but to be frank, most of their focus rests on the anime. After all, One-Punch Man season three is on the horizon, and fans are wary about the comeback.

Following the success of One-Punch Man season one, fans were very ready for season two to go live, but their excitement was for naught. The follow up took four years to hit television, and thanks to a studio shift, One-Punch Man season two left fans wanting. Some were convinced the anime would end because of season two’s negative press, but One-Punch Man is not staying down. A third season was announced in 2022, but no further information has been given on the One-Punch Man comeback.

In the past year, a number of One-Punch Man visuals have been posted for season three, but that is about it. When it comes to studio or staffing, One-Punch Man season three is staying mum. Rumors have long suggested the anime is eyeing a 2026 return, but nothing official has been said about its release. But if season three wants to repeat history, a four-year stint in production sounds about right.

