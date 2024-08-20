One-Punch Man Artist Breaks Silence on the Manga’s Return After His Hiatus

Earlier this summer, One-Punch Man revealed that its manga would be taking a hiatus to help the creators recharge their batteries and prepare for the battles that are on Saitama’s horizon. With J.C. Staff currently working on the third season of the anime adaptation that will continue the fight featuring the Hero Association taking on the Monster Association, it’s a good time to be a fan of the hilarious franchise. With the manga slated to return following its hiatus, manga artist Yusuke Murata has taken to social media to comment on the long-awaited comeback and how he is feeling in getting back to the hard-hitting task at hand.

For those who want a non-spoiler breakdown of what is taking place in the manga, the fight against the Monster Association has ended and Saitama is still on his quest to find a battle that could spell his own defeat. The previous chapter of the manga ended on something of a major cliffhanger, so there will surely be One-Punch Man fans dying to see the printed story’s return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yusuke Murata Is Ready For Action

In a recent social media post, the One-Punch Man artist states that the hiatus was just what he needed, “During the hiatus, I was able to do just what I loved and stretch my wings to the fullest! I’m full of energy!”

While One-Punch Man has yet to reveal a release for its third season, J.C. Staff has released an official synopsis to get fans hyped for Saitama’s anime return. Here’s how the anime studio describes the return of the “hero for fun”, “After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong- even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.”

The synopsis continues, “One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.”

Via Yusuke Murata