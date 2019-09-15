One-Punch Man Season Two OVA Shares New Character Designs

Fans of the “Hero for Fun” Saitama need not wait too long to see the One-Punch Man return to his monster killing duties as an upcoming original video animation is in the works! Acting as an additional episode to the second season of the wildly popular, the newest installment, which will run for ten minutes, explores an entirely new story that sounds just as hilarious as the rest of the franchise. To hype up fans for this upcoming OVA, Crunchyroll has released some new character designs to give followers a sneak peek at the additional story from One-Punch Man Season 2!

Crunchyroll shared the brand new character designs for the upcoming OVA entitled “Saitama And Those With So-So Abilities” to their Official Twitter Account, which will be included on the first blu-ray edition for One-Punch Man’s second season releasing this October:

The official description for the latest OVA reads as such:

“Three men with special abilities, Enjo, Burut, and Kemoneal found each other on an illegal website. They choose a private room (public toilet) located in a corner of a ruined town as a meeting place to discuss a perfect crime against the society that has hated them as “an alien substance.” However, their crime plan is forced to be changed completely by Saitama who is in the next room to them.”

A third season has yet to be confirmed to continue the story of Saitama and the Hero Association as they square off against the hordes of the Monster Association. It may be some time before we hear one way or the other, but considering One-Punch Man’s popularity overall, we’d say it’s only a matter of time before we get confirmation. Considering the second season ended on something of a cliffhanger, the sooner the third season comes out the better!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.