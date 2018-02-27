‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Tries Hand At ‘Star Wars’ With Darth Vader

The artist behind One Punch Man isn’t considered a manga god for nothing. Yusuke Murata is an absolute madman when it comes to prepping drafts. Even with One Punch Man on his plate, Murata has yet to disappoint on even the most complicated action sequences, and he is coming for geeky fans now.

After all, the artist did just try his hand at Star Wars, and the drawing looks kind of amazing.

Over on Twitter, Murata posted a new sketch he did for fun with his followers. The piece, which can be seen below, shows a colored drawing of Darth Vader in all his ominous glory. The villain’s head is bent down as he glowers straight ahead, and his massive body looks plenty foreboding thanks to his cape. Darth Vader’s red lightsaber is also extended for battle, and the eerie glow is casts on the Sith Lord’s black suit is look stunning.

The fun fan-art shows what a big fan Murata is of Star Wars, and it highlights the kind of range he has as an artist. The manga illustrator can go from Saitama to Darth Vader and back to Genos with ease — but that isn’t all! No, Murata has show off his art skills by tackling other pop culture icons in the past.

These days, Murata is being eyed for his work with Back to the Future. Earlier this year, the artist confirmed he was working on an original manga series for the franchise. The comic will feature original, canon stories featuring Marty McFly and Doc Brown under the supervision of screenwriter Bob Gale.

Murata has also done work with Marvel Comics in the past. The artist has shared fan-art of Spider-Man before, but he also did local Japanese covers for the hero’s manga when it was published abroad. Murata was also asked to draw a special international poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming when the film reached Japan last year.

