Have You Seen ‘One Punch Man’s Original Suiryu Design?

One Punch Man is definitely a popular anime and manga series and a lot of it is due series creator ONE’s blend of comedy and action. But many fans recognize the series for its Weekly Shonen Jump adaptation, which features greatly detailed art from talented illustrator Yusuke Murata.

Because of this, many fans aren’t aware of ONE’s original webcomic and how different some of the characters can be from Murata’s interpretation. The latest example of this, is Suiryu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suiryu is major player in One Punch Man’s Super Fight arc. Joining a tournament of strong warriors (along with Saitama, who is entering on behalf of someone else in the hopes of experiencing strong martial arts), Suiryu is cocky in his abilities and poses a major challenge to Saitama.

Of course, Saitama gets the better of him and Suiryu loses, but through the confrontation and later scuffles with villainous monsters, he grows to appreciate the idea of heroes and maybe will become one in the future. His original design is a far cry from the cool spin Murata put on the character, with some fans even noting his resemblance to ONE’s other character from another series Mob Psycho 100‘s Ritsu.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.