Watch: ‘One-Punch Man’ Fan Proves Saitama’s Workout Plan Actually Works

By now fans of One-Punch Man know how Saitama came to acquire his incredible superpowers — 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and a 10-kilometer run every day. The workout, as revealed in the earliest episodes of the anime, is laughable simplistic yet shockingly effective, as Saitama has been able to destroy (almost) every opponent he comes across with a single punch. Many fans have often pondered the real-life results of the workout, and recently a Singaporean man named Sean Seah took Saitama’s plan into action as he attempted to lose weight over the span of one month after gaining a few pounds following Chinese New Year.

Seah kept track of his progress on Facebook, and wound up shedding 11 pounds while gaining noticeable muscle definition.

He explained in his video how he cut up Saitama’s training program into levels, starting at Level 5 with 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups, 50 squats and a five-kilometer run. He reached Level 10, the same level as Saitama’s regiment, by Day 23.

“And finally I finished my 30-day challenge, where I did not become a bodybuilder in 30 days, but these results, I think, isn’t too bad,” Seah said.

Seah said going forward he would be limiting his running to three to four days a week and would add in a gym routine for lifting weights, but highly recommended other people try out the workout. His video, originally posted on March 10, reached 1.64 million followers in less than a month.

One-Punch Man first debut as a webcomic in 2009 by series creator ONE. After going viral with more than seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday, leading to the incredible power he has throughout the series. Unfortunately his training works a little too well, as three years later he became so powerful that no villain could withstand a single attack from him.

