‘One Punch Man’ Artist Draws Touching ‘Star Wars’ Sketch

One Punch Man may be known best for his superhero antics, but the manga’s illustrator is not afraid to dip outside of the genre. Earlier today, Yusuke Murata shared a Star Wars sketch of his, and it is will have sci-fi fans feeling all the feels.

Over on Twitter, the artist posted a black-and-white sketch he did of Luke Skywalker over the years. The simple picture, which can be seen below, gives fans a look as Luke during the original Star Wars trilogy as well as his older self.

The portraits haven’t been touched up, but fans seem to love the sketch just fine. Murata perfectly captured Luke’s wide eyes and blocky jawline from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The young hero’s wild hair also looks on-point, and his gentle smile makes it feel as though Luke it looking off towards Leia and Han.

As for Murata’s take on Luke now, fans can still see where the two version converge. The hero may have aged, but his eyes and nose still look the same despite some weathering. Luke looks more world-weary than ever before thanks to his narrowed eyes and wrinkled brow, but there is a strength there that no one can deny – not even Kylo Ren.

This is not the first time Murata has shared his Hollywood movie sketches. In the past, the artist has penned characters from Marvel’s film as well as Back to the Future.

For those unfamiliar with the One Punch Man series, here is a summary of the plot from Viz Media:

“Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!”

The series first started as an ongoing web-comic by the author that goes by One, in early 2009. The comic went viral and so a full remake and publication of the series began in 2012 on Shueisha’s Young Jump Web Comics website. Viz Media brought the manga to America in 2016 in the Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine. One Punch’s anime series was created by Madhouse and first aired in Japan in late 2015, and was dubbed for English in the summer of 2016. The anime and manga both have had huge international success and recognition since release, winning New York Times Manga‘s Best Sellers List, was nominated for an Eisner Award, and the anime was also featured on the popular Toonami block.