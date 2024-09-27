Oshi no Ko Leaves Fans Split Over Its Biggest Plot Twist Yet

Oshi No Ko gained plenty of traction in the anime world thanks to its premiere episode ending with a massive twist. Taking its original protagonist, Ai Hoshino, off the board thanks to a shocking assault, the idol-focused is still creating new chapters for its manga thanks to creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. While the anime is bringing its second season to an end this fall, Oshi No Ko's manga has manga readers talking thanks to the wild events that have taken place in chapter 161. However the next chapter starts, it's sure to include some shocking moments based on the major cliffhanger.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Oshi No Ko, Chapter 161, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The manga's latest chapter begins with Aqua standing face-to-face with Hikaru Kamiki, the main antagonist of the series who was responsible for the death of Ai, mother of Aqua and Ruby. If you're unfamiliar with this villain, Aqua himself breaks down the antagonist to kick off the chapter, "Hikaru Kamiki. He was obsessed with the idea that killing those who could surpass Ai Hoshino would increase her significance, and used his charisma to spread his ideas to those around him. He's lost his former nobility and is now a broken soul who fulfills his own desires by taking people's lives. For that reason, trying to kill Ruby Hoshino has become his destiny." Considering how Aqua feels about his sister, it's no surprise that the protagonist is more than willing to pull a knife on Hikaru.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

Oshi No Ko's Big Twist

Since Ruby is following in her mother's footsteps and is now seen as a threat to Ai's legacy by Hikaru, Aqua is taking the steps he deems necessary to save his sister's life. While Aqua has dreams outside of the idol world, he is willing to throw everything away to make sure his sibling survives. Rather than plunging the knife into Kamiki, Aqua turns it on himself and plunges it into his own stomach. For those who might be confused, the hero himself lays out his plan.

"I'll kill you, but I won't let the media report her as the sister of a murderer. There's only one way to do that. Hikaru Kamiki, who was accused of committing a crime in his biopic, got into a fight with the script-writer, and after a stabbing, they both fell off a cliff to their deaths. The media and the public do not want the truth so we can trick them completely."

(Photo: Aqua in Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 3 - Doga Kobo)

Oshi No Ko's Future

Unfortunately, the anime covering this drastic twist will take some time, as the second season is about to come to a close and it will take Studio Doga Kobo time to hit chapter 161's events in the anime adaptation. Luckily, anime fans still have one episode left in the second season's tank before it bids fans a fond farewell. While a third season has yet to be confirmed as of the writing of this article, the popularity of the franchise might mean a renewal is on the way. Following season one's finale, the second season was almost instantly confirmed so the same could be true for season three.

While some big manga series such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, there have been no signs that Oshi No Ko is looking to do the same any time soon. Considering how this latest chapter ended, however, things could change.