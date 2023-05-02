Oshi no Ko Episode 4 Promo Released

The Oshi no Ko anime has quickly taken over as one of the major standouts of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten to see a look into what's coming next with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 4! Following the first episode of the Oshi no Ko anime introducing a whole new kind of story than it initially seemed liked it would, the episodes since have begun to establish the chaotic status quo around Ruby and Aqua years after their mother's death. Now it's only going to get more complicated from here on out.

Oshi no Ko Episode 4 will be making its premiere very soon, and it continues the new status quo with the introduction of some new faces, and new wrinkles in Aqua's pursuit for revenge. Each new episode seems to introduce more wild elements than the last, and that makes Oshi no Ko such an enticing series to keep watching. You can check out the preview for Oshi no Ko Episode 4 below as released by the anime's official YouTube channel:

Oshi no Ko: Where to Watch

Oshi no Ko continues to take over the world with each new episode it releases, and if you wanted to catch up with the first three episodes (and see each new episode as they air in Japan), you can now find Oshi no Ko exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, Oshi no Ko stars Takeo Otsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby.

As for what to expect from the anime, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

