Oshi no Ko Is Taking Over Streaming and Spotify Charts

Oshi no Ko might be in the running when it comes to the biggest new anime series of 2023. While it is sure to have some competition as the year continues, the anime adaptation focusing on the dark underbelly of the idol industry has been overtaking the streaming world. As we previously reported, Oshi no Ko has become the number one new anime on the streaming service known as HIDIVE, but this isn't the only venue where the story of Ai Hoshino has gained some serious traction.

Surprisingly enough, the Oshi no Ko anime has shattered records with its premiere episode arriving only earlier this month. While the idol series might be a HIDIVE exclusive in North America, it is currently appearing on Netflix in Japan. Ai's story isn't the number one anime in the top ten list, however, that honor goes to Demon Slayer as the number two series streamed on the service. As it stands, Oshi no Ko is the number nine streaming series on Netflix for all of Japan proving how much of a splash the Doga Kubo production has had during this spring season.

Oshi no Ko: Streaming Domination

On top of its success on both HIDIVE and Netflix, the opening theme song of the series, "Ido", has become a hit on Spotify. Garnering over 600,000 plays to date on the audio service, the theme was performed by the musical act YOASOBI. The theme song also has over sixteen million views on Youtube as it stands.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the biggest anime release on the streaming service HIDIVE, you can check out the official description of the dark journey exploring the Idol business here, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

