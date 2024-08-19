Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko has been airing its new episodes this Summer, and the anime has shared the first look at what’s coming next in the 2.5D Stage Play arc with the preview for Episode 8. Oshi no Ko is now working its way through the play adapting the “Tokyo Blade” manga after spending the first episodes of the season showcasing how a play like this is put together. But now that it’s opening night, Aqua and the other young actors are being challenged with giving their all unless the entire play crumbles under their potentially weak acting.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has showcased how Melt and Akane dealt with their respective first scenes in the play, but now it’s Aqua’s turn. He’s been hitting a wall as the PTSD of seeing his idol and mother killed returns every time he tries to use this bad memory to better his acting, and that’s been the case with this play as he hasn’t been able to reach the emotional depth necessary to really pull it off. With the test finally at hand, we get the first look at how this shakes out below with the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8 will be making its premiere on August 21st in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Trigger” the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, “In order to survive in the entertainment industry, he decided to become an easy-to-use actor. But was given him a push…!? On the other hand, Aqua, who gets panic attacks when he finds acting fun, chose the only way…”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”