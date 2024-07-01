Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Oshi no Ko will finally be coming back for Season 2 in just a couple of more days, and the anime has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is kicking off in full this month with a new wave of anime premiering around the world, and that means some major franchises are returning for new episodes as well. Oshi no Ko is one of the biggest comebacks we’ll see in action this Summer, and the anime will be taking on a big new arc from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga release.

With Oshi no Ko Season 2 premiering on July 3rd in Japan, the anime is preparing for its debut by previewing its home media release plans in the future. It’s here that the new season is revealed to have 13 episodes in total as it will be released across six Blu-ray and DVD launches in Japan. So fans hoping for a particularly long run for the new season might be disappointed to find that Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be running for a single cour and ending heading into the Fall 2024 season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be premiering on July 3rd in Japan, and HIDIVE has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their release (you can also catch up with the first season of episodes there also). Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 will also introduce a new opening theme titled “Fatale,” as performed by GEMN. There’s also a new live-action TV series and movie currently in the works for a launch later this year in Japan as well.

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”