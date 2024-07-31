Oshi no Ko Season 2 Hypes Next Arc With New Poster

Oshi no Ko is now gearing up for the Tokyo Blade stage play’s launch with Season 2 of the anime, and fans have gotten a new look at the upcoming 2.5D Stage Play arc with a new poster! Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been steadily working through the early stages of the 2.5D Stage Play arc as Aqua has been working with Akane, Kana, and a new group of actors to adapt the popular manga series. The creator of this manga,”Tokyo Blade,” shook things up quite a bit at first, but now the play is finally set to start with the next episode.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been steadily setting up the pieces for Aqua’s debut in this play through rehearsals and behind the scenes looks at how a manga gets adapted into a new stage play, but now it’s finally time to see how this play actually works in motion as Season 2 finally opens the “Tokyo Blade” play in full. To celebrate, Oshi no Ko has shared a new poster for “Tokyo Blade” itself and you can check it out below.

https://x.com/anime_oshinoko/status/1818655355410284648

How to Catch Up With Oshi no Ko Season 2

Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes exclusively on HIDIVE alongside their launch in Japan if you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air for the Summer (along with all of the currently available episodes from the first season). Running for 13 episodes in total, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2’s new episodes as such:

“Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”

Oshi no Ko will also be making its live-action TV series debut with Prime Video globally beginning on November 28th. Currently listed to run for eight episodes, the series will then be followed with a new feature film release hitting theaters in Japan on December 20th.