Oshi no Ko Season 2 Opening, Ending Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko has finally returned for Season 2 of the anime, and with its first episode has debuted its new opening and ending theme sequences! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is kicking into high gear this week, and that means we’re about to see a ton of new anime releases over the course of the next month. This includes some highly anticipated franchise returns such as Oshi no Ko, which has finally come back for its second season. Taking on an intense new arc, the anime has also debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences to celebrate.

Oshi no Ko made waves with the opening theme from the first season, and the new one for Season 2 is already looking to do the same. The new opening theme is titled “Fatale” as performed by GEMN, and you can check out the creditless version of the opening in the video above. As for the new ending theme for the season, it’s titled “Burning” as performed by Hitsujibungaku. You can check out the creditless version of the new ending in the video below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2

Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes exclusively on HIDIVE alongside their launch in Japan. Running for 13 episodes in total, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2’s new episodes as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”

There’s also a new live-action TV series and movie currently in the works for a launch later this year in Japan as well. It’s likely going to continue to be a big year for Oshi no Ko just as it was during the first season of the series airing last year, so now is the perfect time to catch up with it all now streaming with HIDIVE as well before the new season continues further.