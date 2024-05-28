Oshi no Ko Season 2 Announces Opening Theme, New Cast

There is no other anime story out there quite like Oshi no Ko. Rocketing in popularity following its debut in 2023, the anime adaptation of the strange idol story wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. To get anime fans hyped for its season two summer release, the anime series has announced both its new opening theme along with some new voice actors who are joining the cast.

Prior to Oshi No Ko's second season premiere in July, the first episode will premiere at this year's Anime Expo on July 6th. HIDIVE's President, John Ledford, talked about the upcoming arrival of season two's first episode at Anime Expo, "HIDIVE is excited to bring this very special Oshi no Ko Season 2 celebration to fans at Anime Expo 2024. We're incredibly honored to not only host Oshi no Ko star Yurie Igoma and series producer Shimpei Yamashita but also present the world premiere of Season 2 Episode 2. Fans will not want miss being part of the expected capacity audience!"

Oshi No Ko's Cast Grows

The current cast of voice actors is set to be joined by Ayane Sakura and Daisuke Ono, who will be taking on the roles of Abiko Samejima and GOA respectively. When it comes to the next opening theme, which has a lot to live up to following the first opening theme in Yoasobi's "Idol", it has been confirmed that musical act GEMN will be joining the franchise with their tune, "Fatale". Considering the first opening theme shattered quite a few records, anime fans will be curious to see if GEMN can come close to the success of "Idol".

🌟【OSHI NO KO】 Season 2🌟



Get ready for the next season with a newly released key visual!



💫 #OSHINOKO will also be at Anime Expo with a world premiere screening featuring Yurie Igoma (V.A. of Ruby) and Shimpei Yamashita (Producer)! pic.twitter.com/UuRmeNO8tx — 【OSHI NO KO】Global (@oshinoko_global) May 26, 2024

If you haven't had the chance to check out HIDIVE's most popular anime exclusive, here's how the streaming service describes the dark idol world of Oshi no Ko, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

