Oshi no Ko Hypes Season 3 With Aqua-Themed Teaser & Poster

Doga Kobo shared a new teaser and poster for the highly anticipated third season of the anime sensation, Oshi no Ko. The series’ marketing deceptively advertised the anime as a lighthearted soap opera about pop idols. However, the series is far more depressing and dramatic than what it was marketed as. The anime and the manga from which it is adapted go over the dark side of the entertainment industry, covering topics like fan stalking, pop idol pressure, and murder. The new teaser, which was shared at AnimeJapan 2025 and hosted at the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, no longer hides the fact that Oshi no Ko is a depressing series.

The teaser is a simple scene of Aqua standing in the rain, with his sister Ruby behind him. The new poster is taken directly from the teaser. The poster serves as a mirror to the Ruby-focused poster of season three. The Ruby poster has her facing forward to the viewer in a brightly lit film set. Aqua stands behind her in a similar manner Ruby stands behind him in the rain promo image. The two posters serve to contrast the two characters. Ruby is optimistic and full of life whereas Aqua is dire and consumed with thoughts of revenge. Ruby also stands outside of Aqua’s umbrella in the rain promo, symbolizing how Aqua refuses to let people in.

What Would Oshi no Ko Season 3 Be About?

The series shockingly began with the death of Ai Hoshino, the main idol who was part of all the advertising for Oshi no Ko. Her early death establishes the series’ bleak tone, continuing the story with Ai’s twin children. Both are attempting to break into the entertainment industry, with Aqua’s ulterior goal being to catch the person who caused his mother’s death. Season 3 will continue the twins’ adventures in the industry from the Mainstay Arc onwards, with the rain promo further foreshadowing Aqua’s gloomy personality and dedication.

The anime is ultimately leading to the same bittersweet finale of the manga. The third season isn’t set to premiere until 2026, leaving fans to wait until the next calendar year to experience the world of Oshi no Ko. The first season became a massive hit thanks to the strong character designs, unexpected early act twist, and the opening music song by Yoasobi of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury fame. The anime became one of the biggest hits on HiDive, cementing itself as one of the most popular anime series in 2023 and 2024.

H/T: Oshi no Ko Official X (formerly Twitter) account