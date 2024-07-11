Oshi no Ko Studio Acquired by Kadokawa

Oshi no Ko has become one of the most popular anime series running today, focusing on a dark world of idols that throws plenty of twists at anime fans. Bringing the original manga’s story to the small screen, Studio Doga Kobo has done a solid job at following the mind-bending series’ events. In a surprise twist, Doga Kobo has announced that it has become a part of the Kadokawa family as the Japanese media conglomerate is expanding in the anime world.

The CEO of Doga Kobo, Ishiguro Ryu, had this to say regarding the merger, “Now in our 51st year since establishment, we have created works together with many people from production companies, specialized companies, and manufacturers. KADOKAWA is also a company that has produced works together with us, and has been a good supporter of ours. We will create an environment where Doga Kobo can continue to create works with more enthusiasm than ever before, and will continue to work hard to bring better works to the world, so we ask for your support.”

On the flip side, Kikuchi Tsuyoshi, Executive Officer and Chief Anime Officer of Kadokawa, had this to say, “We are pleased to have Doga Kobo Co., Ltd., an anime studio with over 50 years of history and loved all over the world, join our group. Going forward, we will further strengthen the collaboration between our two companies to create even more fascinating and stimulating works that will remain in the hearts of people all over the world.”

Oshi no Ko’s second season has just begun and you can check it out exclusively on HIDIVE. Here’s how the streaming service describes season two, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”

