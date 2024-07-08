Oshi no ko Season 2 Episode 2 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko has officially kicked off Season 2 as part of the new wave of Summer 2024 anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 2! Oshi no Ko was one of the most highly anticipated new releases of the Summer overall given just how massively popular the first season was. With the franchise returning for a new wave of episodes taking on the 2.5D Stage Play arc, it’s now time to be introduced to a whole new wave of characters and a dark new facet of the Japanese entertainment industry.

Oshi no Ko Season 2’s premiere introduced Aqua to the actors he’ll be playing alongside for a stage production of Tokyo Blade, a popular manga getting a new adaptation. It’s something anime fans might have seen from the outside, and now it seems like we’ll get more of a look at the inner workings of such a situation. This also seems to be the case with the introduction of its character, who is already shaking things up big time when the premiere came to an end. You can check out the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2 below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 2

Oshi no Ko Episode 2 will be making its premiere on July 10th in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Telephone Game,” the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Abiko, the original author of ‘Tokyo Blade,’ is not very good at socializing. A senior manga artist, Yoriko, was worried about whether she would be able to handle the situation well when her work was adapted into a media piece, but when she visited the rehearsal room, her fears were confirmed.”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”