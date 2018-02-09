‘Overlord II’ Reveals Key Visual For Next Arc

Fans have been rallying behind the return of Overlord as the first few episodes of the series have followed the plight of the Lizard folk, but it has been teasing a major confrontation in the future which fans are doubly excited to see.

The series will begin the “Kingdom” arc during its sixth episode, “Those Who Pick Up, Those Who Are Picked Up,” on February 13. To celebrate, the series recently released a new key visual hyping up the arc’s new characters and action.

Along with return of Koji Yusa as Brain, the new cast of characters includes Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, Ryota Ohsaka as Climb, Ami Koshimizu as Lakyus, Kimiko Saito as Gagaran, Yumiri Hanamori as Evileye, Shizuka Ishigami as Tia, and Miyu Tomita as Tina.

Madhouse is producing the anime’s second season with Naoyuki Itou returning as the director. Yuki Sugawara is returning to compose the music for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu and Satoshi Tasaki handling the series’ character designs. The previously released trailer for the series teased more of a focus on often not seen characters in the original series as its 13 episode run could not spread its time across the entirety of the guild’s NPC characters.

New characters and their voice actors have been announced for the season, including the likes of Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu, Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu, Sora Amamiya as Crusch, Kouji Ishii as Zenberu, Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, and Ryota Ohsaka as Climb.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.