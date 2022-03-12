New Overlord Trailer Reveals Release Window

Overlord’s fourth season is set to adapt the story of the Holy Kingdom Arc, with Ainz Ooal Gown returning to the driver’s seat of this off-the-wall Isekai series. With the anime adaptation produced by Madhouse seeing a regular video game player teleported into the body of a larger-than-life skeleton sorcerer, the series has released a new trailer that not only shares new footage with fans, but also gives viewers a release window for the next chapter in the series created by Kugane Maruyama.

Over the first three seasons of Overlord from anime studio Madhouse, Ainz Ooal Gown has reigned supreme over a massive villainous army that he has been using for good in the video game world he now finds himself in. The supreme sorcerer has faced plenty of challenges over the course of the first three seasons of the television series, but his extreme magical abilities have made him a juggernaut amongst the magical creatures of his world. With this upcoming season set to adapt the Holy Kingdom Arc that was told in the franchise’s light novels, expect even more difficult battles on the way for the Otaku in the body of a skeleton.

Overlord shared a brand new trailer for season four that not only shows brand new footage from Madhouse when it comes to the all-powerful wizard and his cast of colorful subordinates, it also reveals that fans can expect the anime to return this summer in July, though a precise date has yet to hit the ether:

If you’re unfamiliar with the Isekai series of Overlord, Crunchyroll offered an official description of the television show that is quite unique in the genre:

“When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game’s new overlord.”

Are you hyped for the return of Aiinz Ooal Gown? What has been your favorite example of Isekai over the years that have arrived via the medium of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.