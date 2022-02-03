Overlord Shares Season 4 Character Art

Overlord is one of many anime series that fall under the genre of Isekai, a series of stories that takes a character from a world not unlike our own and places them into a universe that is far more magical, strange, and/or supernatural. Unlike so many other series under this umbrella, the story of Ainz Ooal Gown is one that sees a video game player placed into the shoes of a universe’s greatest villain, attempting to do some good in his newfound role and the fourth season of this story is set to be unleashed in 2022.

The story of Overlord sees a typical gamer placed into the shoes of Ainz Ooal Gown, one of the top villains of the universe from which he hails, who also happens to look like a giant robed skeleton. Harboring a number of underlings and powers that put him on the level of a god within his realm, our protagonist seemingly has no desire to return to the real world but simply is rolling with the punches and attempting to fulfill his role in this universe which started as an MMORPG. For this upcoming fourth season, expect a number of old favorites to return once again as the episodes plan to cover the “Holy Kingdom Arc,” when it lands later this year.

Madhouse released new character designs for fan-favorite characters, including Ainz, Albedo, Shalltear, Demiurge, Aura, Marem, and Cocytus, as they prepare for a new adventure in their magical realm as they struggle with challenges from both heroes and villains alike:

The creative minds behind the series will include Naoyuki Itou as the director, Yukie Sugawara as the Series Script Supervisor, So-Bin as the Original Character Designer, Satoshi Tasaki as the Character Designer, and Madhouse once again returning as the studio bringing the light novel series to life.

The official description of Overlord from Crunchyroll, for those who might not be familiar with the series, reads as such:

“When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game’s new overlord.”

