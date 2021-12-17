Overlord Season 4 Confirms Release Window With Trailer and Poster

Overlord has confirmed the release window for Season 4 of the anime with a new trailer and poster! The third season of the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin’s original light novel series wrapped up its third season back in 2018, and while that season ended with the tease or where Ains Ooal Gown could go next, a fourth season of the anime was not confirmed to be in the works until earlier this year. It was announced this Spring that the anime would be coming back for both a full fourth season and a new feature film release.

There might not be any updates on this new movie project just yet, but fans got a huge update for Season 4 of the anime as it was confirmed that Overlord will be returning for a new season sometime next year. Unfortunately there’s no concrete date outside of its vague 2022 release window, but to celebrate the announcement the series has released a new trailer and poster for the next season. You can check out the new trailer and poster for Overlord Season 4 below:

Director Naoyuki Itou, series writer Yukie Sagawara, and character designer Satpshi Tasaki will all be returning from work on the previous seasons for the new season at Studio Madhouse. A returning cast has been confirmed for the fourth season as well with the likes of Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all previously confirmed with the initial announcement for the new season.

It’s yet to be confirmed directly (outside of the looks at some of the new faces in the trailer), but given how the third season of the anime adapted materials from Volumes 7-9 of the original light novels, and the upcoming movie confirmed to be taking on the Holy Kingdom arc from Volume 12, it’s believed that Season 4 will be taking on Volumes 10 and 11. As for the new movie, there has yet to be any word on its official release either outside of the previous confirmation that it will be releasing some time after the fourth season finally airs.

What do you think of the first real looks at Overlord Season 4? What did you think of the first three seasons? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!