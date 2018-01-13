‘Overlord II’ Reveals New Opening

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of Overlord, and they were rewarded for the wait in a number of ways. Not only does the second season introduce new challenges for Ainz Ooal Gown, new characters, and most importantly, a new rocking theme song.

The new opening, “Go Cry Go,” is performed by OxT and is an explosive re-introduction to the series. The new ending theme, “Hydra,” is performed by MYTH&ROID. Both themes carry significant weight for fans that have been waiting since the first season in 2015.

Luckily the first episode of the series does not disappoint as it sets the stage for a major war between Ainz Ooal Gown’s guild and the neighboring territories. Although there is a lot of build-up for the future, as the first episode is mainly used to whet the appetite for what’s to come, there are quite a few standout predicaments already.

Chiefly being that Ainz has officially married Albedo, there’s a mysterious woman who wants to give birth to a child of an opponent strong enough to defeat her (most likely setting up for a meeting with Ainz), and all of the pieces and characters are in place for a huge confrontation on the horizon.

Madhouse is producing the anime’s second season with Naoyuki Itou returning as the director. Yuki Sugawara is returning to compose the music for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu and Satoshi Tasaki handling the series’ character designs. The previously released trailer for the series teased more of a focus on often not seen characters in the original series as its 13 episode run could not spread its time across the entirety of the guild’s NPC characters.

New characters and their voice actors have been announced for the season, including the likes of Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu, Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu, Sora Amamiya as Crusch, Kouji Ishii as Zenberu, Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, and Ryota Ohsaka as Climb.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Playing game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.