New ‘Overwatch’ Hero Hides a Secret ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Homage

Overwatch has brushed up against anime a few times, and it seems the game is at it again. The Blizzard title just added a brand-new hero to its catalog, and they are sporting a nod to Dragon Ball, of course.

Over on Reddit, one keen-eyed fan shared the little homage with others. As it turns out, Baptiste is a fan of Vegeta, and he knew just the way to prove it.

Below, you can see the image of Baptiste and one of his sprays. The logo will help fans represent their go-to Overwatch hero, but this one has a distinct Saiyan flavor. This spray shows Baptiste mirroring Vegeta’s famous “It’s Over 9000” meme, and fans are loving it.

Just, imagine what it’d be like if the crushed tech in Baptiste’s hand was a Power Scouter. Dragon Ball Z saw Vegeta adopt this stance years ago when his scouter assessed Goku’s power levels. Now, this Overwatch newcomer is following in the same footsteps, so here’s to hoping Baptiste will get his own Super Saiyan spray before long.

As for other anime titles nodded to by Overwatch, Naruto has been loosely alluded to. Not only did a previous skin for Soldier 76 make the hero look just like Naruto Uzumaki, but Moira also showed off their ninja flair when they adopted the anime’s signature running pose awhile back.

