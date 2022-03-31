Pacific Rim: The Black Debuts New Poster

✖

The universe of Godzilla and his fellow Titans isn't the only place that kaiju fans can see giant monsters threatening the world, with Netflix once again diving into The Black with the second season of its animated adaptation of Pacific Rim. With the final season set to arrive on the platform next month, April, Netflix has revealed a brand new poster that shows quite a few kaiju that our main Jaeger has to tackle as the animated series is set to come to a close with these new episodes.

Giant monsters are well represented on the streaming service of Netflix, with the platform recently announcing a fan-favorite film that will arrive this summer in The Sea Beast, featuring sea-faring swashbucklers attempting to fight against a giant monster of the sea. Also, Netflix is currently working on a new animated adventure that will see the ruler of Skull Island return after his recent appearance in the MonsterVerse crossover of Godzilla Vs. Kong.

The new poster arrived from Netflix, featuring new Jaeger on Kaiju action for fans of the Pacific Rim franchise:

(Photo: Netflix)

For those looking forward to the second and final season of Pacific Rim: The Black, the series released an official description for the upcoming battle between the Jaegers and the giant kaiju looking to destroy the world:

"In Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black, the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent."

Currently, the future of Pacific Rim is anyone's guess following the conclusion of The Black, as no new live-action projects have been announced, to say nothing of animated ones.

Are you sad to see Pacific Rim: The Black coming to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jaegers.