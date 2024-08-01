Paris Olympics: The Internet’s Coolest Sharpshooters Have Inspired the Perfect Anime

The Paris Olympics are live, and the global event has birthed some truly great memes. From Haikyu’s place with Men’s Volleyball to the world’s most popular pommel horse pro, the summer games have given us plenty to buzz about. Most recently, the Olympics birthed a series of memes with its marksmen, and now two of the games’ most popular shooters have been turned into an anime.

Oh yeah, the pair have hit peak Internet notoriety. Kim Ye-ji and Yusuf Dikec took over the Paris Olympics with their marksmen kits. Now, the two are channeling JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure because what other anime is fashionable enough for them?

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/herr_lorenz_/status/1819031313086550162?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, artist like herr_lorenz_ have taken the Olympic meme and turned into into something Hirohiko Araki would applaud. Kim Ye-ji sparked all kinds of buzz when they hit the summer games thanks to their sleek outfit and impressive pistol kit. They were just begging for an anime makeover after breaking a world record to win silver in the 10-meter air pistol women’s event.

As for Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish sports shooter found himself trending for the opposite reason. The pro, at age 51, rocked up to the Paris Olympics without any fancy gear to help his aim. Armed with some glasses, Dikec nabbed the silver model in the air pistol team event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan. The athlete could not be more different from Kim Yeji in terms of aesthetic, but they work wonders together when transformed into anime.

https://twitter.com/AwesomeTomato18/status/1819020467661160456?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Given the connection between pro sports and anime, it is hardly surprising to see so much otaku energy mingling with the Paris Olympics. Adrenaline is high, and already, the games are sparking massive attention. Thanks to the event’s sharpshooting, the sport is reaching a massive new audience, so don’t be surprised if we get an anime about it soon. I mean, just look at what Haikyu did for volleyball, you know?

Are you keeping up with the Paris Olympics? Does the next big sports anime need to feature sharpshooting? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!