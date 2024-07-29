Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle Blu-ray, DVD Announced

Oh, it’s time. Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle made its debut earlier this year, and at last, it has landed a home video drop. The first half of the Haikyu finale will hit Blu-ray and DVD this October. So if you want to bring the battle between Karasuno and Nekoma home, you best start saving up.

As you can see below, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle confirmed its Blu-ray and DVD release with a trailer. The bundles will hit shelves in Japan on October 30. At this time, no word has been given on an English home video release. Back in May, Crunchyroll brought the movie to U.S. theaters with help from Sony Pictures, so we may have to wait a little bit for this English drop.

If you are not caught up with all things Haikyu, the anime’s latest film acts as part one of its finale. The team at Production I.G. confirmed Haikyu would cap its anime with a two-part movie series, and Karasuno’s fight against Nekoma kickstarted the whole thing. No update has been given on the final installation of this finale, but Haikyu fans are eager to see the manga’s last arc come to life. After all, it houses an impressive time skip, and Production I.G. has confirmed that arc will be adapted.

As for Haikyu itself, the manga is long finished, so you can read up on the hit sports series through the Shonen Jump app. The anime can be streamed subbed on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those wanting more info on Haikyu, you can read up on its official synopsis below before checking out its epic volleyball matches:

“After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, “the King of the Court,” Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!”

Will you be adding this Haikyu movie to your collection?