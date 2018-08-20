Win Tickets To See Satoshi Kon’s ‘Perfect Blue’ In Theaters

GKIDS has become one of the most prominent licensors for anime in the U.S., and the company is at it again with their latest big-screen acquisition. This fall, the critically acclaimed film Perfect Blue will make a rare appearance in stateside theaters, and ComicBook has your chance to win a pair of free tickets and some anime swag.

Directed by Satoshi Kon, Perfect Blue stands at the visionary’s first film and one of his most gorgeous. The movie is coming to screens through digital transfer to honor its 20th anniversary. The movie will have showings at participating theaters on September 6 (sub) and 10 (dub), but audiences will want to keep the kids at home for this feature. Thanks to its brief nudity and graphic violence, this anime flick is strongly recommended for viewers ages 17 and up.

You can find your local participating theater here and nab tickets as well through GKIDS.

You can check out the synopsis for Perfect Blue below:

PERFECT BLUE, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary director Satoshi Kon (Paprika), returns to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a brand new digital transfer. Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go… Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered. Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.”

Will you be checking out this classic in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

