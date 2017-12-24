Persona 5 Anime Gets New Trailer, Release Date

Even though Atlus released Persona 5 this year, it appears that 2018 will be the really big year for the franchise, as Persona 5 The Animation will take over on a whole new medium.

A1 Pictures, the studio that’s taking care of the forthcoming adaptation of the cult favorite video game, has announced that the first episode of the forthcoming series will make its debut this April. It follows up on the previously released Persona 5 The Animation: The Daybreakers, which, as many fans recall, released with the game earlier this year in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer and text, which can be seen below, are in Japanese, but it’s not hard to see the Persona influence that the animation project will have, featuring a number of familiar characters – and themes – from the hit game. Plus, the animation level looks completely on point, with glimpses of humans, demons and other characters that pop up over the course of the episode.

It’s unknown if A1 Pictures will be releasing successive episodes right after one another, or taking their time in-between releasing them. But at least the series is starting to make progress, and we’ll be seeing what it’s all about sooner rather than later. Crossing fingers that they have subtitles so we can get an idea of what’s going on.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.