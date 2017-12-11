‘Persona 5’ Anime Teases Next Major Announcement

Persona 5 has been the talk of the video game industry as of late, but anime fans are about to jump in on the franchise. After winning Best RPG at The Game Awards this year, the team behind Persona 5: The Animation is gearing up to make one big announcement.

If you check out the anime’s website, you will see its front page has been updated with a new teaser trailer. The clip, which can be seen by U.S. fans here, shows each of the series’ main characters while dropping details about a special Persona 5 program.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the teaser, brand-new information about Persona 5: The Animation will go live on December 24 at 8:00 p.m. JST. The anime will have a special program on Abema TV that is hosted by featured guests Jun Fukuyama, Aoi Yuuki, and Souichirou Hoshi.

News about the Persona 5 anime broke earlier this fall. A-1 Pictures confirmed it was working on a new anime for the video game franchise at the beginning of August. Game developer Atlus also confirmed Persona 5 would be getting an anime series in 2018 and shared its tagline, “The world will be stolen by them.”

The cast for Persona 5: The Animation has also been released. You can read up on its talent below:

Jun Fukuyama as the Protagonist

Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto

Ikue Otani as Morgana

Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki

Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa

Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima

Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura

Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura

Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi

This is not the first anime project Persona 5 has been given since it debuted last September. A-1 Pictures released an anime special titled Persona 5 the Animation – The Day Breakers – abroad last year. The episode covered a prologue tale to the game that detailed the history of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

Are you excited for the next chapter of Persona‘s anime? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!