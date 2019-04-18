‘Persona 5’ Manga Licensed By Viz Media

Persona 5 is making waves in the news thanks to its recent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC addition, but U.S. fans have other reasons to celebrate the title. After all, it seems the story of Persona 5 is headed to the page, and Viz Media will have your hook up.

Recently, the anime publisher hit up Twitter to share news about its big Persona 5 acquisition.

“You never saw it coming! The Persona 5 manga will steal your heart in Winter, 2020.”

You never saw it coming! The Persona 5 manga will steal your heart in Winter, 2020. pic.twitter.com/awLrazQaEL — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 17, 2019

The tweet, which can be seen above, shows off the cover of Persona 5‘s first volume. The Joker can be seen in full color with his gloved hands reaching forward, and their eyes are as piercing as ever.

So far, there is no firm date on when Viz Media will publish its first volume. The goal is this winter, so fans may be able to nab a copy in time for the holiday season.

For those unfamiliar with Persona 5, the franchise made its name with games before moving to anime and manga. The RPG title was set out for the PlayStation console and has rallied five installments to date. Last year, Aniplex of America brought the fifth game to life in a popular anime, and you can read the official blurb for Persona 5 the Animation below:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

Will you be picking up a copy of this series?

