Phineas and Ferb Revival Will Share New Sneak Peek Soon

Disney Entertainment Television has some big plans for New York Comic Con 2024 this year, and fans in attendance will get to see new looks at Phineas and Ferb, The Simpsons and more. Disney Entertainment Television has some big projects currently in the works that fans have been wanting to get updates on now that they're being developed. Phineas and Ferb is currently in the works on a new revival series with the original creators attached, and a new sneak peek at the now in the works revival is one of the many projects that Disney Entertainment Television will be bringing to New York Comic Con.

Disney Entertainment Television has announced their plans for panels at New York Comic Con 2024 next month, and it's leading the pack with a new Phineas and Ferb panel. Original series creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh will be reuniting with some unannounced special guests for a panel on Thursday, October 17th where they are promising a new look into the revival series along with more news about its development. But that's not all fans will get to see.

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

Disney's Plans for NYCC 2024 Revealed

Disney Entertainment Television will not only be hosting a new panel for Phineas and Ferb, but will also be hosting ones for The Simpsons and Futurama as well for their animation fans. The breakdowns for each of the panels are as follows:

THURSDAY, OCT. 17:

3:30-4:30 p.m. – "Busted! Behind the Scenes with the Creators of "Phineas and Ferb" (Disney Branded Television/Disney Channel/Disney+) – Room 405

The inventive brothers Phineas and Ferb are officially making a splash at New York Comic Con with a sneak peek and exciting news about the highly anticipated new season. Join creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, along with special guests, as they reunite for the first time in a decade to celebrate the return of this beloved animated series.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19:

11:30 a.m.-12:30p.m. – "The Simpsons" (20th Television Animation/Fox/Disney+) – Main Stage

The Simpsons are coming to New York City! America's Favorite Family will be visiting New York Comic Con, bringing their unique, subversive, 35-year-old brand of humor to the Big Apple for the first time. The show's producers, actors, special guests — as well as series creator Matt Groening himself — will share never-before-told stories, show never-before-seen exclusive clips, and give away never-before-given-away prizes. This is it, New York fans; you've been choo-choo-chosen to experience the live Simpsons panel thrills that up until now only have only been enjoyed by fans at San Diego Comic Con. It's unpossible! It's embiggened! It's "The Simpsons" in New York!

SUNDAY, OCT. 20:

11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. – "Futurama" (20th Television Animation/Hulu) – Main Stage

Sci-fi-comedy classic "Futurama" has exploded back into existence! With new seasons now streaming on Hulu, the heroic Planet Express crew is infinitely less canceled than usual. Please join creator Matt Groening and "Futurama" cast and crew LIVE for sneak peeks and spoilers lovingly smuggled back from the year 3024. If there ever was a ever panel to see twice, this is it!

What to Keep An Eye Out For at NYCC 2024

Phineas and Ferb's new series has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication, but it will be 40 episodes in length. Set one year after the events of the original series as the titular duo have fun on their next Summer break, the creators behind it all revealed that they will be treating this new series as a Season 5. Hopefully, there's an update revealing some release information or footage for what's coming next.