Pokemon Manga Enters Hiatus Over Creator's Health

If you are familiar with Pokemon, then you know the franchise has a ton of different wheels spinning at any given time. From the video games to the anime, the series has a lot going for it, and you cannot forget the manga either. But for now, it seems the most popular Pokemon manga is going on a hiatus so its creator can take care of their health.

The update comes from social media after a report in Japan confirmed the hiatus. For the time being, Pokemon Adventures will not be published and put on hiatus while creator Hidenori Kusaka addresses his health. There is no other information available about the artist's condition but fans are wishing him nothing but the best.

It's been announced that the Pokémon Special manga will be paused due to the writer being in poor health. Very sad. Praying he makes a full recovery. https://t.co/t5jKgLGxLo — Marti (@VirtuallyMarti) June 19, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Pokemon Adventures, the manga is the most popular one in the franchisee. Pokemon has made the series available in multiple languages across the globe, and Kusaka has penned the series since 1997. The manga is still ongoing much like the Pokemon franchise itself, so this hiatus is a departure from the norm.

Kusaka is best-known for his work on Pokemon Adventures though he has authored other projects. In the past, the creator has worked on two Pokemon Ranger series as well as several walkthrough comics for Pokemon Colosseum, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire.

If you want to catch up on the Pokemon Adventures manga, you can find out more about it through Viz Media. The publisher oversees Pokemon's manga publication in the United States, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"Pokemon is more than a game or a TV show — it’s a cultural phenomenon that has won the hearts of Japanese and American fans alike! Pokemon comics, games, animation, and toys are runaway hits worldwide. But Pokemon’s appeal comes from exciting stories and dynamic personalities — the heart displayed by Ash and the loyalty of Pikachu and the other Pokemon. See for yourself what all the excitement is about!"

Have you sent your best wishes to Kusaka yet? Do you have fond memories of this Pokemon manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!