New Pokemon Anime Trailer Teases New Character Additions

The next era of the Pokemon anime series is fast approaching, and this means introducing a whole new cast of characters for Ash and Pikachu to bounce off of. But Ash won’t be the sole focus this time around, so this makes every new addition to the cast extra special because they will not only interact with Ash but the other full protagonist, Gou, as well. With the next anime era bringing every previous region in the series back to the anime along with the new Galar region from Sword and Shield, there will also be new faces from the Kanto region.

A new trailer for the Pokemon anime has debuted, and it had a much fuller tease for the new characters being debuted when the anime returns to the Kanto region, Professor Sakurai and his daughter Koharu (though they currently don’t have official English names). Check it out below thanks to Moetron News on Twitter.

“Pokemon” new anime series overview PV for Koharu (CV: Kana Hanazawa) and Professor Sakuragi (CV: Yuichi Nakamura); airs November 17th#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/zzaVr6FT2G — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 13, 2019

Ash will once again be starting his newest Pokemon journey from Kanto again, but will instead be stopping by a new lab in Vermillion City. Heading up this lab is Professor Sakuragi, who will be voiced by Yuichi Nakamura, who previously voiced the antagonist N in the series’ past. Fans will also be introduced to his daughter Koharu (voiced by Kana Hanazawa) and her partner Pokemon, Yamper. She’s the childhood friend of the same age as new protagonist Gou.

Though this newest trailer doesn’t quite show the new series in action just yet, we’ll be getting an official in-motion look soon as Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. This groundbreaking era of the series will reboot things a bit by featuring every region in the franchise thus far along with every region in the franchise thus far along with dual protagonists. The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.