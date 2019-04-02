‘Pokemon’ Anime Introduces the Alolan Pokemon League

The latest iteration of the Pokemon anime started off on more of a relaxing vibe as the Sun and Moon games introduced a new kind of journey for players, and thus put Ash and his friends on a different kind of path. There was yet to be a traditional Pokemon League as fans were familiar with, but that has all changed as the series has started to incorporate elements from more of the late game elements and Ultra.

The latest episode of the series goes one step further toward its new direction as it has officially announced the Alolan Pokemon League. As explained in the series, it’ll be a tournament to crown the Alolan Champion.

Episode 115 of the series sees Professor Kukui officially announce the Alolan Pokemon League. He states that although contestants will be battling to win, he wants them to focus instead on working together with their Pokemon and learn from their opponents as they battle. The four Kahunas have all signed off on the idea as well as Lusamine.

Lusamine, in particular, reveals that the Aether Foundation will be funding the League tournament and are building a stadium in the middle of the ocean. This tournament will take the place of an older ritual in which trainers fought on top of Mount Lanakila (the sight of the Victory Road path in the games) in order to better encourage trainers of all experiences to join.

But while Ash has begun training in full to challenge this new League, the announcement has also gotten the attention of Team Skull’s leader Guzma. Finally debuting in the latest episode of the series as well, Guzma presents a dangerous new level of chaos as the Alolan Pokemon League draws near.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

