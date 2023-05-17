Pokemon: Ash's Final Dub Episode Is Now in Production

It seems an end is nigh for Ash Ketchum, Pokemon fans. If you will recall, the anime world was turned upside down this year when reports revealed the trainer was leaving the Pokemon show. His exit has already gone down in Japan, but fans in the United States have been waiting patiently to see Ash's farewell up close. Now, it seems production has begun on Ash's final outing, and the character's voice actor confirmed as much on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sarah Natochenny shared the Pokemon update with fans as dubbing began on Ash's final episode. It turns out the bittersweet recording session left the voice actress in their feels, and Natochenny's emotions were only compounded by the passing of a loved one.

I started recording my last episode of Pokémon as the voice of Ash today. Just before we started, I got word that my high school English teacher who introduced me to the manager who got me the audition for Pokémon, passed away. RIP Dr. Weinberger, the teacher who changed my life. pic.twitter.com/NABvuq2Uzk — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) May 17, 2023

"I started recording my last episode of Pokémon as the voice of Ash today. Just before we started, I got word that my high school English teacher who introduced me to the manager who got me the audition for Pokémon, passed away. RIP Dr. Weinberger, the teacher who changed my life," Natochenny shared.

As you can imagine, the full-circle moment would have made anyone tear up, so fans were quick to share their condolences with Natochenny. It is hard to part with anyone in your personal or professional life, after all. For years, Natochenny has been the voice of Ash Ketchum following Veronica Taylor's work at the start. Now, Ash's English dub journey is about to wrap, and his final adventure will be overseen with as much care as you'd expect.

So far, Pokemon has not announced when Ash's final dub episode will air. The Pokemon anime has already moved on in Japan to a new series with new leads at the helm. Not long ago, Pokemon Journeys wrapped its final battle on Netflix stateside, so there is not much left for Ash to do before his exit. Once Ash's leave does go live, you can imagine the kind of tears fans will shed, so you can keep an eye on Netflix for updates on the big debut as its release nears.

What do you think about Ash's big exit from Pokemon? Do you think the franchise's new series is living up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.