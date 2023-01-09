Pokemon: Ash's Final Season Will Revisit the Squirtle Squad

Pokemon is moving into a new season this year, and it will mark the end of an era. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and all eyes are on the trainer ahead of his leave. After all, the trainer's final season promises to bring out a ton of cameos and wrap up loose ends along the way. And now, a new update has confirmed the beloved Squirtle Squad will be taking one of this season's episodes.

Yes, that is right. The Squirtle Squad is coming back to television, and we can only assume their shades are coming with them.

Recently, this big cameo came to light when Animage put out a slew of new Pokemon titles. It was there fans learned about two future episodes of Aim to Be a Pokemon Master. One of them will follow Beartic, and the other? Well, episode five will be titled "Burn! The Squirtle Squad".

Of course, fans are eager to see what this episode holds for Ash. Aim to Be a Pokemon Master plans to bow out Ash gracefully before a new Pokemon anime gets underway later this year. With new heroes at the helm, there is no telling how much of the original Pokemon anime under Ash will play into the series. This could be the last time we see the Squirtle Squad on the small screen. And if that is the case, fans better treasure the time they get!

If you want to know more about Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, the show is about to make its debut in Japan. You can check out its current episode titles below as the anime is already teasing appearances by Brock, Misty, and more:

Winds of Beginning! The Endless Road!!



Satoshi vs Kasumi! A One-on-One at the Beach!!



Takeshi, Dent and the Forest Witch



A Beartic's Sigh



Burn! The Squirtle Squad



What do you think about this Pokemon promise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.