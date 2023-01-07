One of the biggest examples of Pokemon merchandise that arrived last year was the "Squishmallows", plush toys that seem like a fusion of pillows and stuffed animals. With the anime/gaming franchise being represented by Pikachu and Gengar with the release last November, the Squishmallows themselves quickly sold out around the world, leaving many unable to find them during the holiday season. Luckily, it seems that fans will be able to get their hands on the Pokemon pillows in short order as the creators have announced an upcoming restock.

The Pokemon Squishmallows will return to stores this February, with a representative stating that the items were not recalled, as many fans originally believed due to online speculation:

"Squishmallows x Pokémon are not being recalled, they simply set a bit too early. Fans can expect to see them roll out soon for purchase. This happens sometimes — stock goes out on the floor a bit early and systems have not yet caught up."

Pokemon weren't the only "monsters" to receive their own line of the adorable plush merchandise, as Godzilla and his fellow kaiju also received their own Squishmallows that gave a brand new spin on the king of the monsters and his titanic brethren.

Pokemallow

Obviously, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that one of the two pocket monsters that were given their own Squishmallow was Pikachu, with the yellow electric rodent long being considered by fans to be the de facto mascot of the wildly popular franchise. Things are about to change in the anime adaptation, as Pikachu will be saying goodbye as the "main mon" of the series along with Ash Ketchum as the two will retire as the series' stars.

Following a run of over two decades as the most featured Pokemon, it will be interesting to see how Pikachu will return in the future of the anime adaptation and whether new trainers, Liko or Roy, might add their own electric rodent to their rosters. Another big question now arises with Pikachu's upcoming departure if the shocking mouse isn't the star of the show, which pocket monster will take its place?

Via Polygon