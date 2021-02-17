Pokemon Fan Pops Off with Spot-On James Cosplay

✖

Prepare for trouble and make it double! Pokemon fans around the world have come to live by these words thanks to Jesse and James. The pair have become bonafide icons within the fandom, and anime fans are never afraid to bring them to life. And over on Instagram, one user is going viral thanks to their perfect take on James.

The user cos_abyss hit up followers with another big cosplay as of late. The They put together a shiny cosplay of James to usher in February, and it got hearts racing online. As you can see below, the look seems to have been plucked straight from the anime, so the only thing he is missing here is Jesse.

Oh, and Meowth. You can't forget him. That's right!

The Pokemon cosplay is piece together with a styled lavender purple hair piece complete with a bang. Jesse is rocking his classic outfit in this shot thanks to a high-collared crop top. A giant 'R' can be seen emblazoned on the top while a black tee hides underneath. Finally, a pair of black gloves brings the look together.

Clearly, fans online are loving this look, and cos_abyss deserves all the praise. You can follow the fan for even more anime makeovers on Instagram as they recently tackled Hunter x Hunter and Demon Slayer.

