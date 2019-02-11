Watch: ‘Pokemon’ Anime Unveils its Most Heartbreaking Scene Yet

The latest arc of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon sees Ash and his gang head to Poni Island and dealing with more of the Island Guardians, but the latest episode has thrown fans for a loop as it debuted quite an emotional gut punch they certainly did not expect.

The Island Guardian Tapu Fini creates a fog in which Ash and the others meet dead people from their past, and fans were particularly struck by Mallow, who reunites with her deceased mother. You can see it in the clip below as shared by Moetron News.

The latest SM episode was really emotional to watch. This whole scene with Mallow reuniting with her now deceased mother really got to me#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/iOCdcnN0bw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) February 10, 2019

As Mallow wandered through the foggy forest, she comes across her mother. Her mother notes how big she’s gotten, but all Mallow can do is apologize for saying she hated her mother before she passed. But her mother instead apologizes for not properly bringing their argument to a close before her death, and thanks Mallow for being her daughter. She thanks Mallow for making her so happy, and for running Aina’s Kitchen so well.

Mallow then takes a deep breath and thanks her mother for being so good to her, for the time they spent together, for catching Bounsweet so she wouldn’t be lonely, and ultimately thanks her mother for giving birth to her. When Tapu Fini is defeated, Mallow and her mother must part ways as the fog is lifted.

Her mother says that she will always be with her, even if Mallow can’t see her, and Mallow is left looking out into the sunset as she fades away. Though she befriends the Legendary Pokemon Shaymin shortly after, this experience still had a profound effect on Mallow and the audience watching at home.

