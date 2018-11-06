New ‘Pokemon’ Short Shows-Off Eevee’s Ocean Adventure

First debuting in Episode 93 of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon, a series of shorts dubbed “Eevee, Where Are You Going?” follow a cute new, shaggy Eevee as he makes his way to Ash and the others in Alola.

The latest episode featured a new Eevee short, and it shows off a happy Eevee enjoying a fun ocean adventure.

Attached to Episode 95 of the series, the newest Eevee short shows what happened after a close by Mantine saved Eevee from floating in an empty crate in the middle of the ocean. It’s a cute ocean adventure as Mantine and Eevee explore the sea, and even swimming up a huge wave. The shaggy haired Eevee looks pretty comfortable riding on top of Mantine, even looking like a tiny Pokemon surfer.

The two quickly become close friends through these sea stunts, and now fans are wondering what’s to come next. This is the first short that let Eevee just have a good time, too. The first short had Eevee running from a Houndour and sneaking onto a nearby ship. After more shenanigans, it ended up sleeping in a crate floating in the middle of the ocean until it was saved.

Once Eevee meets up with the Ash and the gang proper, fans will already have an inkling of its personality and will welcome the cute adventurer into the anime with open arms.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”