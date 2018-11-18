‘Pokemon’ Wants Your Anime Fan Art to Promote ‘Detective Pikachu’

Detective Pikachu‘s premiere trailer sent waves over fans of the series with its hyper realistic take on the fan favorite characters, and many have noted since that making hyper realistic versions of Pokemon has been a mainstay of the fan art scene for a while.

Now Legendary and Warner Bros. want to tap into that power with art collaboration hub Talenthouse for an “art activation campaign” contest with five artists’ works being selected and $2000 USD in winnings for each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by Flixist at Destructoid.com, Legendary and Warner Bros. will be accepting all kinds of Detective Pikachu art related to the currently released trailer and main poster. In order to promote the upcoming film, the studios are asking for “illustration[s], digital painting[s], animated GIF[s], or even an alternative poster design,” the judges of the contest “are looking for captivating and imaginative artwork to help drive promotion and excitement socially across the film’s marketing and digital channels.”

Winning artists will “potentially be featured across the film’s marketing campaign, including social accounts, print materials and merchandise.” Five winning pieces of fan art will be selected by Warner Bros. and Legendary, with each winning artist receiving $2000 USD.

According to the official rules of the contest, multiple submissions are allowed with some even being featured on Detective Pikachu‘s social media channels (with credit) during the promotional period. You can read more about the contest and potentially enter at the link here.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10, 2019. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

via Flixist at Destructoid.com