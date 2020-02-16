Pokemon Fan Unveils Impressive Pikachu Translator

Pokemon fans are the kind of people who go the distance for their favorite pocket monsters. Time and again, the franchise’s fandom squares up with cosplays and fan-projects to hype their top trainers. Of course, these fans have an inherent love for Pikachu given the mascot’s popularity, but one fan took their dedication to a whole new level.

After all, someone on Reddit decided to give fans a way to interact with Pikachu in a brand-new way. They made a translation guide for the mascot, and Pokemon fans are glad for the gift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the guide below in all of its simple glory. Over the decades, Pikachu has gotten a rhythm together when it comes to speaking. Ash has been able to understand his friend for years and years, and this guide cracks the code for us.

According to the guide, the anime has found out how Pikachu introduces himself to others. If the electric-type says “Pika Pikachu,” then you can expect the hero to be introducing themselves to strangers. “Pi-ka” stands for yes, and as most fans know already, an angry “Chu” sounds Pikachu’s no.

Of course, there are some more complex phrases in this chart. For instance, it seems Pikachu has a set phrase for his big attacks. Volt Tackle and Iron Tail are two more complicated examples, so fans should listen carefully for those cries.

Finally, it seems Pikachu has run into some Pokemon enough that they’ve warranted their own names. Whenever the hero wants his trainer’s attention, a solid “Pikapi” cry translates to Ash. Other trainers like Brock and Dawn have their own codenames, so here’s to hoping others like Go get some too!

Are you ready to learn Pikachu‘s secret language…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.