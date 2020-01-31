New Pokemon Preview Teases Gengar’s Return

Pokemon’s latest anime has been steadily introduced new elements introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but because Ash has returned to the Kanto region and has started a sporadic adventure across the various regions of the franchise with new anime hero Go, many of the new anime’s focus episodes have put the spotlight on some of the original 151. Following a surprise episode that ended with Ash adding a Dragonite to his team for the first time in the entire series, the next episode of the series is teasing a return from a mischievous fan favorite, Gengar.

One of the more notable appearances from Gengar in the anime series goes way back to Ash’s original journey in which he straight up died for a brief moment as he continued to goof around with the ghost Pokemon, Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar. But things are a bit different this time around as the Gengar appearing in the new series is far more ferocious than Ash is used to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for the next episode of the series sees Ash and Go dealing with a Gengar that has decided to haunt and cause havoc in Professor Sakuragi’s lab (their home base for this newest season), and it’s a full on battle with the ghost as the preview sees a more fearsome Gengar than most. Check it out thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter:

Episode 11 of the series is titled “Koharu, Yamper, and the Occasional Gengar” and the synopsis for it (as translated by @Arkeus88 on Twitter) teases a story focused on the newest heroine, Koharu, “Unlike [Ash] and Go, Professor Sakuragi’s daughter, Koharu, has a very unenthusiastic attitude towards Pokemon. She gets along well with the Pokemon [Yamper], which lives with the family, but she doesn’t really seem to have much of an interest in battling with or getting Pokemon.”

Elaborating further, the synopsis reveals how Koharu’s story will blend with Gengar’s big return, “Her classmates labeled her ‘someone who obviously loves Pokemon, since her father is a Professor,’ and this bothers her. Meanwhile, the Shadow Pokemon [Gengar] shows up at the Sakuragi Laboratories and starts annoying everyone…”

Ready for Gengar’s return to the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.