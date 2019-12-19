Pokemon Proves Go and Scorbunny Make the Perfect Team

Pokemon: The Series has never come closer to mimicking the environment of the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, than with the adventures of Ash and Go in this latest installment. Following the defeat of Team Rocket and the adventures in the train station, the pair of Pokemon trainers have found themselves tasked with going to a “Wild Area” and discover the secret technique of “Dynamaxing” and “Gigantamax” forms. Through this new adventure, Go and Scorbunny grow closer and form a bond that proves that they may very well be the perfect team for the franchise.

Following Scorbunny getting into some hijinx in the previous installment of Pokemon: The Series, covered in dirt and having no owner of its own. Having seen Go and growing accustomed to him, Scorbunny attempts to let the trainer know that he would like to be the first member of his pocket monster roster. Ash realizes just what the bunny type creature is attempting to do, but Go informs the hyperactive Pokemon that their relationship just isn’t meant to be as his journey to catch Mew is all consuming.

Before the Scorbunny can leave their lives permanently, Snorlax unleashes the power of his Gigantamax form, growing multiple times its normal size and leaving the Pokemon trainers in quite the predicament. Scorbunny decides to assist Go in battling against the growing pocket monster, unleashing a “Double Kick” thanks in part to Ash’s friend’s command.

It’s thanks to this incident that a bond is created between Go and this Scorbunny, with the aspiring Pokemon trainer deciding that the fire based bunny would be the first pocket monster to join his team. Catching Scorbunny in a Poke-Ball, it’s clear through this recent adventure as the pair shared laughs, a battle, and formed a strong bond that will clearly hold true throughout the rest of this season. Though Go may still be trying to catch Mew, its clear that this adventure has taught him more about pocket monsters than any lesson he’s heard before.

What did you think of the latest installment of Pokemon: The Series? Do you think Go and Scorbunny make for a perfect match? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.