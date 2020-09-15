Pokemon Artist Gives Godzilla an Adorable Evolution Chain

✖

Pokemon stands as one of the most lucrative brands in the world, and it has never forgotten its origins. The hit series began decades ago amidst a resurgence in kanji lore and popularity. Pokemon - or rather Pocket Monsters - promised to give a cute new take on the genre that still works to this day. And thanks to one artist, the King of the Monsters has gotten their own Pokemon family at long last.

The gift comes courtesy of RJ Palmer over on Twitter. The artist, who is known for doing creature designs on Detective Pikachu, felt it was time to honor Godzilla properly. The beast deserves his own Pokemon, and to be even more specific, the monster who deserves it most is Shin Godzilla.

"Sometimes you just gotta draw some friends," he wrote. "Time for a family photo. You can't see me here because they stepped on me."

Time for a family photo. You can't see me here because they stepped on me. pic.twitter.com/or6CB73dVk — RJ Palmer has a Kickstarter! (@arvalis) September 14, 2020

As you can see above, the four-member family began with Kamata Kun which looks like a sandy armless lizard. When the creator revolves, it turns into Shinagawa Kun, and this monster is a Water-Dragon type with the ability to tactical retreat.

The final evolution is none other than Shin Godzilla, and this Pokemon adaptation is the spotlight. From the creature's teeth to its tail fins, there is nothing out of place in this makeover. The only thing that makes it better is the arrival of G-Max Shin Godzilla. The super-evolved Pokemon is massive, and fans can see Godzilla roaring out a jet of purple-pink breath from their atomic mouth. This so-called Atom Rave move would be a deadly one, so we do not envy any Charizard who would dare step in front of the blast.

What do you think about this Pokemon family? Do you think it is time Godzilla got a proper Pokemon in the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.