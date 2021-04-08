Pokemon's Iconic Anime Intro Gets Remade with Stock Footage

✖

Pokemon is one of the most enduring franchises in the world, and its reputation has only grown in the last 25 years. From the video games to its films, Pokemon is hard to top, and that goes doubly for its anime. The iconic show was impossible to overlook in the late 1990s, and one comedian just gave Pokemon's intro the best makeover possible.

The piece comes from Matthew Highton, a filmmaker and comedian with a huge online following. The comedian began going viral online for his stock footage makeovers, and Highton felt it was time to tackle Pokemon. After plenty of waiting, fans were given the gift of their dreams this week with his latest short, and the clip remakes the iconic Pokemon intro using only stock footage.

It took a day, but here it is: The Pokemon intro recreated using ONLY stock footage. pic.twitter.com/oMDvAYqT6A — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 6, 2021

You can check out the hilarious clip yourself up above, and we hope you watch it a few times. There is no other way to take in all the hilarious details in this redo with just one viewing. The clip combines some truly hilarious stock clips to remake the Pokemon intro, but few scenes are better than the one Onyx pops into. Like, it cannot be beaten.

If you want to check out Highton's previous clips, you can find them here in this thread. He has done other series such as The Simpsons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The OC, and more. And if you want him to do the legendary Pokemon Rap, well - you can start sending the request over on Twitter!

