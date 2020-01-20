This LEGO Lover Is Wowing Fans with His Pokemon Sculptures

When it comes to Pokemon, fans will do just about anything to honor their top picks. From Pikachu to Squirtle and beyond, the title has more than 800 pocket monsters under its belt. Now, one aspiring Pokemon Trainer has shared their tribute to the franchise, and they did so with some stunning DIY projects that turned them into a LEGO Master.

Over on Reddit, fans got to take a peek at the work which Ddave_ has been doing on his own time. The netizen posted a photo of him at his local LEGO convention, and it was there they showed off their custom Pokemon builds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see down below, the user went all out for this convention. Not only did they bring four different Pokemon to the event, but Ddave_ even channeled his inner Ash Ketchum. The Pokemon Trainer is dressed in a blue vest with red sneakers, but they’ve foregone Ash’s hat for a more styled look.

Of course, the main attractions here are the Pokemon. The netizen gave fans a look at his own Pikachu, Geodude, Eevee, and Ditto. The pint-sized Pokemon are pretty big considering their custom builds, and two of them come with their own Poke Ball.

As you can imagine, Pokemon fans are drooling over the builds whether they’re into LEGO or not. These spot-on builds prove you can use the building blocks for just about anything, and Pokemon is no exception. The brands may not have a licensing deal set up, but fans like Ddave_ aren’t letting that stifle their creativity. So if this LEGO Master could tackle Vaporeon next, well – I would be oh-so grateful!

What Pokemon would you want to make a LEGO set of? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.