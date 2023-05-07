Pokemon Reveals What the Inside of a Luxury Ball Looks Like

Pokemon is hitting up fans these days with a new anime, and the update is marking tons of first. Of course, we know Pokemon Horizon best for moving on with two new leads following Ash Ketchum's exit. Right now, the Pokemon anime is spending time with Liko and Roy as the pair oversee a show like none we've seen before. And the other day, Pokemon Horizons took another big step by showing us what the inside of a Luxury Ball looks like.

Yes, you read that right. We got some more information on how Poke Balls work. During a new Pokemon Horizons promo, fans are shown what the inside of a Luxury Ball looks like, and it seems Quaxly is having the time of their life in there.

As you can see above, the Pokemon anime promo shows a Luxury Ball that has been bisected to reveal its innards. We can see Quaxly sitting on a couch as if they were in some sort of nightclub. Complete with a flute glass and disco ball, this wild look proves how bougie Luxury Balls can be. Quaxly is thriving under the glow of some purple neon lights, and there are even some snacks provided for the starter Pokemon in a buffet to the back. Plus, you know there's got to be some banging tracks playing in this Poke Ball Club.

Obviously, this kind of set-up is busy, but this glitzy decor is right up Quaxly's alley. Now, the question fans have is whether all Luxury Balls look like this on the inside. Did Quaxly's unique taste in design make this Luxury Ball come to life? Or was the design always this fancy? It could be that a Pokemon's personality and desires are manifested within a Luxury Ball to ensure its interior suits them. And now that we've been given this first look at a Luxury Ball's innards, Pokemon fans have so many more questions.

If you are not caught up with Pokemon, sadly, the franchise's new series is not streaming stateside yet. Pokemon Horizons is airing in Japan weekly at this point while Netflix finished up Pokemon Journeys in the United States. At this point, no word has been given on when this new Pokemon anime will debut overseas.

What do you think about this wild Pokemon revelation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.